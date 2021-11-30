Every year, after Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, people are urged to give back for Giving Tuesday, a "global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world."

For Pearl Jam, that means asking fans to donate whatever they can to their Vitalogy Foundation, which supports environment, homelessness and indigenous causes, and also giving back to their fans with a chance to win a 2021 sunburst Fender "Player Stratocaster" electric guitar signed by all five members of the band: Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament and Matt Cameron.

Pearl Jam teamed up with Fandiem and Bandsintown for the contest, and anyone who donates $50 or more will also get a custom Giving Tuesday tote bag. Fans can get more contest info here and have until January 17 to enter.

See Pearl Jam's announcement post below.