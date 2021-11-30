Radiohead Add Some Peculiar Items To Their ‘KID A MNESIA’ Merch Collection

By Katrina Nattress

November 30, 2021

Photo: Getty Images North America

Radiohead is going all out for the KID A MNESIA campaign. Earlier this month, the band launched a creepy yet cool virtual art exhibit, and now they've launched a merch collection that includes some peculiar items. There's a bone china teapot set that comes with two cups and saucers, and a pot featuring art from the reissue. There's also bedsheets; a cross stitch set with three different designs; a jigsaw puzzle; and even a tin of toothed bear biscuits.

If these aren't the collectors items you were looking for, don't worry — the catalog also contains your standard clothing, pins, and posters. Check out the full KID A MNESIA merch collection here.

Radiohead launched the campaign as a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Amnesia and 21st anniversary of Kid A. The backbone of it is a massive reissue of both albums called KID A MNESIA, which features unearthed material from both recording sessions. In addition to alternate versions and elements of Kid A and Amnesiac tracks and B-Sides, the album also includes a previously unreleased studio recording of "Follow Me Around,” and the never-before-heard "If You Say The Word."

KID A MNESIA is out now in a number of different formats. See them all here.

Radiohead
