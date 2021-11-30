Salt Lake City Will Soon Be Home To Another Popular Fried Chicken Chain

Another popular fried chicken chain is coming to the Crossroads of the West, bringing the California-based eatery to Utah. Named one of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country by Thrillist, The Crack Shack will open its doors in Salt Lake City in December, ABC 4 reports.

The menu includes the chain's signature bone-in fried chicken as well as sandwiches and bowls, with ingredients sourced from local farms and bakeries. The homemade sauce bar provides guests with the perfect opportunity to customize their meal with their favorite flavors, from sriracha and ranch to pineapple mustard and barbecue, according to a press release.

The drink menu, with its craft cocktails and wine, will also feature some local brews from KiiTOS, Shades Brewing and T.F. Brewing that guests can enjoy at the full bar or on the pet-friendly patio.

While The Crack Shack currently has locations in several states, including California, Nevada, this will be the chain's first location in Utah.