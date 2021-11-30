Salt Lake City Will Soon Be Home To Another Popular Fried Chicken Chain
By Sarah Tate
November 30, 2021
Another popular fried chicken chain is coming to the Crossroads of the West, bringing the California-based eatery to Utah. Named one of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country by Thrillist, The Crack Shack will open its doors in Salt Lake City in December, ABC 4 reports.
The menu includes the chain's signature bone-in fried chicken as well as sandwiches and bowls, with ingredients sourced from local farms and bakeries. The homemade sauce bar provides guests with the perfect opportunity to customize their meal with their favorite flavors, from sriracha and ranch to pineapple mustard and barbecue, according to a press release.
The drink menu, with its craft cocktails and wine, will also feature some local brews from KiiTOS, Shades Brewing and T.F. Brewing that guests can enjoy at the full bar or on the pet-friendly patio.
While The Crack Shack currently has locations in several states, including California, Nevada, this will be the chain's first location in Utah.
"We could not be more excited about becoming a part of the Salt Lake City community," said Dan Pena, director of operations for The Crack Shack. "From the aesthetic to the ingredient sourcing, to the organizations we support and every decision we make, this location will uniquely cater to this neighborhood that we're so grateful to be a part of."
The Crack Shack is set to open Friday, December 17, and a portion of the proceeds from the grand opening will be donated to Encircle, a local non-profit that provides resources to LGBTQ+ youth.
The Crack Shack will be located at 912 East 900 South, next to Dolcetti Gelato in Salt Lake City's 9th and 9th neighborhood. Learn more about The Crack Shack by visiting its website here.