The Tastiest Grilled Cheese In California Is Served At This Cafe

Grilled cheese is classic comfort food, but not all grilled cheeses have to be just bread and dairy. Some restaurants like to spice it up by putting in some greens, meats, and other fun ingredients. You may even find some macaroni, avocado, bacon, or even sweets stuffed in between those pieces of bread.

Since there are many American restaurants putting their own spin on grilled cheese, where can you find the tastiest one in California? Eat This, Not That! found the best grilled cheese in each state. The most delicious one in California can be found at...

SHIFT Coffee House!

Here's what writers had to say about this spot's sandwich:

"Don't be fooled by the name of this cafe! While it definitely has an impressive java menu, plenty of locals flock here just for the grilled cheese. It's easy to see why, given that Shift Coffee incorporates a variety of unique ingredients like tender brisket, carnitas, creamy avocado, crisp apple slices, and mango habanero hot sauce. There are roughly 20 different options at any given time, whether you're craving a savory sandwich or a sweet one, including a slew of breakfast grilled cheeses (which, thankfully, are served all day). And did we mention all of them are made with freshly baked local artisan bread?"

You can find Shift Coffee at 1616 Del Paso Blvd in Sacramento. They're available for dine-in and drive-thru.

