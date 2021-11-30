The Voice's Wendy Moten Wows Judges As She Performs With Two Broken Arms
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 30, 2021
The Voice contestant Wendy Moten didn't let her broken arms get in the way of an epic performance on Monday night. The 56-year old Memphis native, who made her way back to the stage after taking a nasty fall during last week's live show, wowed the judges with her soulful rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene".
The Team Blake member revealed that she went to the hospital after last week's scary fall and found she had actually broken her right elbow and fractured her left wrist. Coach Blake Shelton praised his mentee for her perseverance during her performance, gushing:
"I'm so happy that you're OK. America, I've never seen a better example of strength and perseverance and fearlessness."
.@WendyMoten is singing a @DollyParton CLASSIC. 🎶 #VoiceTop10 #TeamBlake pic.twitter.com/V4dfjVhNeh— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 30, 2021
Shelton hasn't been shy about his adoration for Wendy's talent. Earlier in the season, he shared with the budding star during her Top 20 Performance:
"I'm gonna say this, and I'm probably gonna catch a lot of heat for it, but I don't care. I've been doing this show for 21 seasons, as a a coach, and there is nobody that I want this more for, ever, than you. You deserve this."
As for the inspiration behind her motivation to continue on performing after the incident, Moten shared:
"I have been a solo artist before, and I lost that, and I have the opportunity to make that happen again. I'm so close and I just can't see me giving that up."
Your jaw will drop when you hear this epic performance from @WendyMoten. 🌟 #VoiceTop20 #TeamBlake pic.twitter.com/odZwpSeBe5— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 9, 2021
Catch Season 21 of The Voice when it airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.