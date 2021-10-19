Ariana Grande Shares On The Voice What She's Learned From Kristin Chenoweth

Ariana Grande's team on The Voice is getting some assistance from Broadway alum Kristin Chenoweth, and Grande could not be more excited.

"I learned everything I know from watching this woman, Grande said in Monday (October 18)'s episode of The Voice. "When we were doing Hairspray Live, you would pitch a joke, or like, a melody change here and there, and ask 'Does this add value?' As a performer, to me, that changed my life entirely."

Grande went on to share with her team just how much Chenoweth's advice has influenced her life, from songwriting to breakfast, saying, "I want to make sure that it adds value and that it has intention."

Chenoweth shared the moment to Twitter, captioning her post by expressing that she "didn't even know @ArianaGrande remembered me saying this!!"