Tomlin, Heyward Respond To Claypool's Controversial 'Practice' Comments

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive captain Cam Heyward don't seem to share wide receiver Chase Claypool's sentiments on playing music at practice as a possible fix to the team's recent woes.

While addressing reporters on Monday (November 29), Claypool suggested that playing music during practice would make it "more fun and little more uptempo."

Tomlin addressed the comments while speaking with reporters on Tuesday (November 30).

"Claypool plays wideout, and I'll let him do that. I'll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is probably appropriate," Tomlin said via WPXI's Jenna Harner.