Tomlin, Heyward Respond To Claypool's Controversial 'Practice' Comments
By Jason Hall
November 30, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive captain Cam Heyward don't seem to share wide receiver Chase Claypool's sentiments on playing music at practice as a possible fix to the team's recent woes.
While addressing reporters on Monday (November 29), Claypool suggested that playing music during practice would make it "more fun and little more uptempo."
Tomlin addressed the comments while speaking with reporters on Tuesday (November 30).
"Claypool plays wideout, and I'll let him do that. I'll formulate the practice approach and I think that division of labor is probably appropriate," Tomlin said via WPXI's Jenna Harner.
Heyward appeared on the DVE Morning Show Tuesday and apparently disagrees strongly with his teammate's plan for improvement.
"I hope he was kidding because as soon as he said it I was literally about to rip the speaker out," Heyward said. "That is not what we need right now. It's X's & O's and it's execution."
Host Mike Prisuta told Heyward he didn't believe Claypool was kidding, to which the All-Pro defensive end responded, "Well then he's gonna be in shock because there's not gonna be anything played during practice."
The Steelers currently face a two-game losing streak after tying the winless Detroit Lions, 16-16, on November 14.
Pittsburgh has since allowed 41 points in each of their last two losses to the Los Angeles Chargers (41-37) and Cincinnati Bengals (41-10).
The recent skid comes after the Steelers put together a four-game winning streak to improve to 5-3 through their first eight games prior to the tie against Detroit.