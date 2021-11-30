WATCH: Violent Fight Broke Out In Minneapolis Airport, Police Investigating

Police are investigating a fight that broke out at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport on Friday (November 26).

According to KARE 11, a video has been shared over the internet of the violent fight between two groups of people just before midnight on Friday.

Patrick Hogan, with the Metropolitan Airports Commission, told KARE 11 in a statement that several officers responded to the fight that was near baggage claim in terminal two.

Hogan said the incident occurred after two large groups of people got off of a Frontier flight and an altercation between the groups broke out.

The video posted to Facebook by someone inside the airport shows both men and women pushing, fistfighting, and throwing items at each other, like chairs and stanchions.

In the video, police had not arrived while the fight was getting increasingly aggressive, but according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission, one airport officer arrived one minute after getting the call and was joined by others shortly after.

Bloomington Police were also called to the scene to help "keep the peace" and keep airport goers moving along.

It was also reported that paramedics arrived on the scene to treat minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The police are still investigating and the Metropolitan Airports Commission says charges could be filed.

The video of the fight can be seen here.