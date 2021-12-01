Billie Eilish Becomes PETA's Youngest-Ever Person Of The Year

By Katrina Nattress

December 1, 2021

"Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles" Worldwide Premiere
Photo: Getty Images North America

Billie Eilish has been named PETA's Person of the Year. At 19 years old, she's the youngest ever recipient of the award.

The singer has been vegan since the age of 12 and is outspoken about the movement. This year alone, she's championed animal rights by agreeing to wear a vegan silk gown designed by Oscar de la Renta at this year's Met Gala, but only if the brand stopped selling fur, and also served as a co-chair of the event, which served exclusively vegan meals for the first time. She also designed her recent Air Jordan shoes with vegan leather and made sure her first perfume line was cruelty-free, containing no animal-derived ingredients.

“Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement. “PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

This isn't the first time the animal activist group has acknowledged Eilish. Two years ago PETA named her as the Best Voice For Animals for her online activism.

Billie Eilish
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices