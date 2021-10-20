Here's Why Fans Think Billie Eilish Is Launching Her Own Perfume

Billie Eilish's Instagram stories are teasing what appear to be a new perfume, as the pop singer shares close-ups of a gold objects and spritzes herself with an unseen perfume bottle. Teasing on her feed that fans will "know more tomorrow," the comments are filled with questions on whether or not Eilish is planning to release a new perfume.

Scroll through the images (and the video of her spritzing herself) here.

Eilish then shared a post to her feed that finds the singer standing before what appears to be a gold statue, and it seems similar to the close-up shots she shared to her stories. The photo also sees Eilish showing off a relatively new floral tattoo on her hand.