Black And Inspired: Master P & Nick Cannon Talk Putting On For The Culture
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 1, 2021
iHeartRadio and Hyundai have teamed up on a new podcast to celebrate all things HBCU. On episode two of “iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration, entitled, "We Do This For The Culture", entertainment giant Nick Cannon and hip hop music mogul Master P sits down with Revolt TV host Rodney Rikai to discuss strategies they use to put on for the culture. Master P’s son and Tennessee State University basketball star, Hercy Miller also joined the podcast to chat about his HBCU experience.
The Black entrepreneurs opened up about everything from education and humble beginnings to being chiefs in the Black community. When it comes to being intentional in pushing the culture forward, Nick shared:
"Everything I do, I do it for the culture. That's my goal. Especially at this point in my career. I did everything I could possibly want to do for me. Now I gotta put on for others."
Master P chimed in, adding:
"I just want to make sure our culture get the information and education they need. It's all about wisdom, education and knowledge. And that's more important than money. " P
The Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration podcast series celebrates the HBCU community with a four-episode special podcast series. Throughout the episode series, iHeartRadio’s most popular and prolific Black personalities sit down with experts and celebrity guests for inspired conversations about topics important to the Black community. Thank you to Hyundai, a proud partner of iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration.
Check out the full "We Do It For The Culutre" episode above and catch new episodes of iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration podcast when it airs, every other Wednesday.