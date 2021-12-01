Black And Inspired: Master P & Nick Cannon Talk Putting On For The Culture

The Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration podcast series celebrates the HBCU community with a four-episode special podcast series. Throughout the episode series, iHeartRadio’s most popular and prolific Black personalities sit down with experts and celebrity guests for inspired conversations about topics important to the Black community. Thank you to Hyundai, a proud partner of iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration.

Check out the full "We Do It For The Culutre" episode above and catch new episodes of iHeartRadio’s Black and Inspired HBCU Celebration podcast when it airs, every other Wednesday.