Dr. Oz's Show To Be Pulled In Some Cities During His Senate Run: Report

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz will reportedly be taken off-air in several major cities amid his announced Senate run in Pennsylvania.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ that The Dr. Oz Show will be pulled from several Pennsylvania markets -- including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, the state's capital city -- and several others neighboring the Keystone State, which includes the show's top market, New York City, as well as "at least one midwestern city."

A FOX source told TMZ that the decision is based on the Federal Communication Commission's equal time doctrine which -- although the report notes that it's unclear about how it's currently being enforced -- aims to allow all candidates the same amount of air time.

Oz's show currently airs in a daily one-hour slot, giving him an advantage over the other Republican and seven Democratic candidates running for Senator Pat Toomey's soon-to-be vacated Senate seat.

The show will, however, continue to run in other cities outside of the region as its already recored shows through December.

Oz, 61, a longtime resident of New Jersey who moved to Pennsylvania last year, rose to fame as a cardiac surgeon turned protégé of Oprah Winfrey.

The television personality joins a field that already includes Bridgewater Associates CEO David McCormick, as well as several other prominent Republican candidates vying for the chance to run against the winner of the Democratic field in November.