Eddie Vedder plans to release his latest solo album Earthling in February 2022, and on Wednesday (December 1), the Pearl Jam frontman revealed he was heading on a short tour to support the album.

The trek sees him playing intimate venues in cities like New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle with his all-star Earthlings backing band, featuring Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney (who's also part of Taylor Hawkins' supergroup NHC), The Swell Season's guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt (who also produced Earthling). Hansard will also open all tour dates.

Earthling is Vedder's first solo album since 2011's Ukulele Songs and is slated for a February 11, 2022 release. It can be pre-ordered here. Get ticket info here and see a full list of dates below.

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings 2022 North American tour dates

February 3 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 4 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

February 6 Newark, NJ NJPAC

February 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

February 15 San Diego, CA The Magnolia

February 17 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theatre

February 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall

February 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall