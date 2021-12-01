Este Haim Wiped Out Mid-Performance & There's Video Of The Scary Moment

Being a rockstar isn't always glamorous. Just ask Este Haim after she took a major spill on stage over the weekend.

While performing with her sisters, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim, and Thundercat, Este tripped over a speaker set up on stage. After bumping into the speaker, Este toppled forward as she sang Haim's track '3 AM.'

Despite the rough tumble, Este quickly jumped up and started making jokes about the unfortunate moment. "I hope someone got a good video of me doing that. I just ate shit in front of 7,500 people," she said to the crowd.

Luckily, Este wasn't injured in the fall. Not long after the show ended, Este even managed to find a video of her spill and shared it on Twitter. She simply captioned the post with three skull emojis.