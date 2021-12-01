Este Haim Wiped Out Mid-Performance & There's Video Of The Scary Moment
By Emily Lee
December 1, 2021
Being a rockstar isn't always glamorous. Just ask Este Haim after she took a major spill on stage over the weekend.
While performing with her sisters, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim, and Thundercat, Este tripped over a speaker set up on stage. After bumping into the speaker, Este toppled forward as she sang Haim's track '3 AM.'
Despite the rough tumble, Este quickly jumped up and started making jokes about the unfortunate moment. "I hope someone got a good video of me doing that. I just ate shit in front of 7,500 people," she said to the crowd.
Luckily, Este wasn't injured in the fall. Not long after the show ended, Este even managed to find a video of her spill and shared it on Twitter. She simply captioned the post with three skull emojis.
💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Hjdp5W5HFe— Este Haim (@jizziemcguire) November 29, 2021
Though Haim is still busy with their music, Alana recently made her acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza. To promote the film, Alana sat down with her co-star John C. Reilly for Interview Magazine. While chatting with Reilly, Alana opened up about how working with her sisters in Haim has shaped her.
“I really was alone while making this movie, and it was a huge growing experience,” she admitted. “My two older siblings have carried me through life, so it was jarring to be like, ‘Oh, they can’t get me out of this one.’ I also couldn’t blame them for anything, or be like, ‘Danielle did it, not me.’ I had to show up on set every day, know what I was doing, and hold my own.”
She also discussed working with Anderson, who directed a number of Haim's music videos, on the film. “I never in my life would have thought I would be in a movie," she confessed. “When we finished shooting, I told him, ‘You saw a side of me that I’d always hoped would come out one day—finding my independence, doing something on my own—and you brought it out of me years before I was ready to do it.'”