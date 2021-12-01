Here's The Best Massachusetts Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Jason Hall
December 1, 2021
A Somerville restaurant has been credited as the best Massachusetts stop on Guy Fieri's popular Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives series.
Delish.com compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' restaurant in every state" which included Kelly's Diner as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"Housed in a classic dining car, Kelly's Diner not only perfectly captures the retro aesthetic of a mid-century diner—it hits the nail on the head with the food as well," Delish.com's Charlotte Chilton wrote. "The Massachusetts eatery serves up the best classic cuisine, like pancakes and meatloaf. Though "diner lobster" was deserving of an SNL sketch for a reason, you actually should try the lobster here. The lobster roll was a hit on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Also: Kelly's was the very first diner Guy Fieri visited on the show. Iconic!"
Here's every Boston area restaurant Fieri has visited during the popular show with their address and air date included:
- Angelas Cafe Restaurant: 131 Lexington Street East, Boston, MA (May 2012)
- Bagelsaurus: 1796 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA (October 2019)
- Bartley's Burger Cottage: 1246 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA (August 2009)
- Blunch: 59 East Springfield Street, Boston, MA (July 2014)
- Boston Burger Company: 37 Davis Square, Somerville, MA (July 2012)
- Cafe Polonia: 611 Dorchester Avenue, Boston, MA (September 2014)
- Casa Razdora: 115 Water Street, Boston, MA (November 2014)
- Cutty Foods: 284 Washington Street, Brookline, MA (May 2012)
- Dana's Kitchen: 881 Palmer Avenue, Falmouth, MA (September 2015)
- Dirty Water Dough Company: 222 Newbury Street, Boston, MA (October 2019)
- Four Sisters Owl Diner: 244 Appleton Street, Lowell, MA (September 2009)
- Greek Corner: 2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA (June 2010)
- Highland Fried: 1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA (November 2019)
- In A Pickle: 265 Moody Street, Waltham, MA (December 2019)
- Italian Express Pizzeria: 336 Sumner Street East, Boston, MA (May 2012)
- JT Farnham's Seafood and Grill: 88 Eastern Avenue South Essex, MA (December 2008)
- Kelly's Diner: 674 Broadway, Somerville, MA (January 2009)
- Lone Star Taco Bar: 479 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA (September 2014)
- Mike's City Diner: 1714 Washington Street, Boston, MA (January 2009)
- Morin's Hometown Bar and Grille: 16 S Main Street Attleboro, MA (August 2009)
- Parkside Market: 281 Main Street, Falmouth, MA (September 2015)
- Patti's Pierogis: 1019 S Main Street, Fall River, MA (September 2012)
- Pauli's on the North End: 65 Salem Street, Boston, MA (December 2019)
- Pickle Jar Kitchen: 170 Main Street, Falmouth, MA (September 2015)
- Rino's Place: 258 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA (June 2010)
- Sam La Grassa's: 44 Province Street, Boston, MA (August 2009)
- Saus in Boston: 33 Union Street, Boston, MA (September 2014)
- Shuckers World Famous Raw Bar: 91 Water Street, Woods Hole, MA (November 2015)
- The Blue-Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar: 170 Water Street, Plymouth, MA (November 2015)
- The Little Depot Diner: 1 Railroad Avenue, Peabody, MA (November 2009)
- The Lobster Shanty: 25 Front Street, Salem, MA (June 2010)
- Trina's Starlite Lounge: 3 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA (September 2014)
- Veggie Galaxy: 450 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA (October 2019)
- Yankee Lobster Fish Market: 300 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA (November 2012)
Unfortunately, Charlie's Diner in Spencer (December 2008); Deep Ellum Bar in Boston (September 2014), Driftwood Publick House in Plymouth; and Tupelo in Cambridge (September 2012) have closed since being featured on the show.
Here is Delish.com's full list of "the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' restaurant in every state":
- Alabama- Panini Pete's (Fairhope)
- Alaska- Pucker Wilson's (Juneau)
- Arizona- Matt's Big Breakfast (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Bruno's Little Italy (Little Rock)
- California- Gott's Roadside (Saint Helena)
- Colorado- Foolish Craig's Cafe (Boulder)
- Connecticut- Super Duper Weenie (Fairfield)
- Delaware- Locale BBQ Post (Wilmington)
- Florida- 111th Street Diner (Miami)
- Georgia- The Silver Skillet (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Big Wave Shrimp (Oahu)
- Idaho- Jimmy's Down the Street (Coeur D'Alene)
- Illinois- Vito and Nick's (Chicago)
- Indiana- Historic Steer-In (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Mi Patria (Des Moines)
- Kansas- Woodyard Bar B Que (Kansas City)
- Kentucky- Parkette Drive-In (Lexington)
- Louisiana- The Rivershack Tavern (Jefferson)
- Maine- Maine Diner (Wells)
- Maryland- Blue Moon Cafe (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- Kelly's Diner (Somerville)
- Michigan- The Fly Trap (Ferndale)
- Minnesota- Victor's 1959 Cafe (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Memphis Barbecue Company (Horn Lake)
- Missouri- Happy Gillis (Kansas City)
- Montana- Roost Fried Chicken (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Joe Tess Place (Omaha)
- Nevada- Fat Choy Restaurant (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Red Arrow Diner (Manchester)
- New Jersey- Tick Tock Diner (Clifton)
- New Mexico- Tune-Up Cafe (Santa Fe)
- New York- Pies 'n' Thighs (Brooklyn)
- North Carolina- The Improper Pig (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Blackbird Woodfire (Fargo)
- Ohio- Senate (Cincinnati)
- Oklahoma- Cattleman's Steakhouse (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- Pine State Biscuits (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Good Dog Bar (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Evelyn's Drive-In (Tiverton)
- South Carolina- Glass Onion (Charleston)
- South Dakota- Daily Clean Food and Drink (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Leonard's Pit Barbecue (Memphis)
- Texas- Counter Cafe (Austin)
- Utah- Oh Mai (Multiple locations)
- Vermont- Hong's Chinese Dumplings (Burlington)
- Virginia- Metro 29 Diner (Arlington)
- Washington- Southern Kitchen (Tacoma)
- West Virginia- Hillbilly Hot Dogs (Lesage)
- Wisconsin- Frank's Diner (Kenosha)
- Wyoming- Sidewinders American Grill