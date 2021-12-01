John Corabi Shares Why He Felt 'Insulted' By His Portrayal In 'The Dirt'

John Corabi, the former lead singer for Mötley Crüe, has revealed he felt "insulted" by The Dirt's portrayal of him. Corabi fronted the band from 1992 to 1996, taking the place of the band's original singer, Vince Neil.

"The portrayal in the movie, it was pathetic," Corabi said in an interview with The Metal Summit. "It really made it look like I was really pissed when [the band is seen] basically walking into a high school gymnasium to, like, eight people. And I'm sorry, regardless of what the ticket sales were like [during this Mötley Crüe run], it was never that bad."

The 2019 biopic, The Dirt, followed the career of Mötley Crüe up until their final show in 2015. The band currently has plans to reunite with all of its original members next summer. Corabi had shared earlier on that he was "surprised" to have been a part of The Dirt, as he had not been in the band for too long. However, he has now shared that he would have preferred to have not been in the film at all.

"I just kind of took it as a little bit of a back-handed compliment – not even a compliment; it was like an insult," Corabi said of his portrayal in The Dirt. "I was insulted. And I'm like, you know, dude? If you're gonna be a f****** a****** about it, whoever's choice it was to put that in there... At the end of the day, I didn't appreciate it."

On December 1, it was announced that Mötley Crüe has sold its entire recorded music catalog to BMG for as much as $150 million. The deal includes the band's 1981 debut album to its final studio record, as well as all of its live albums, compilations, and singles.