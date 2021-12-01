Justin Bieber Channels A Priest In Balenciaga Ad: 'It's Fashion Darling'

By Hayden Brooks

December 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Balenciaga’s new ad campaign featuring Justin Bieber has arrived.

On Tuesday (November 30), the fashion big-wig and pop titan, 27, shared the same photo on each of their respective Instagram accounts. “It’s fashion darling. @balenciaga,” the Biebster captioned the shot, which sees him in a floor-length, robe jacket with chunky boots and seemingly looking like a priest. In one of the most-liked responses, @benballer wrote, “Father Biebs?” Over on Balenciaga's post, the most-liked comment arrived from @doragondansu, who had a four-word reply: "Jesus Christ for balenciaga."

Back in July, Bieber was announced as the new face of the high fashion brand, sharing a number of looks, including the Asics sneaker collab and the brand's updated version of the City bag.

Earlier in the week, Balenciaga deleted all photos on their account, which was presumably done in order to promote the just-released campaign. In the meantime, the brand is prepping for their Fall 2022 show set for next Wednesday.

Justin Bieber
