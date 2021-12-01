Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Reunite Amid Split For Virgil Abloh Farewell

Virgil Abloh's first posthumous show was star studded event, full of magical moments for the culture -- and no cultural moment would be complete without Kim Kardashian and Kanye West being in the mix. On Tuesday, the estranged couple reunited and posed with their 8-year old, eldest child North West at Abloh's farewell show for his spring/summer 2022 menswear collection for Louis Vuitton.