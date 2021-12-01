Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Reunite Amid Split For Virgil Abloh Farewell
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 1, 2021
Virgil Abloh's first posthumous show was star studded event, full of magical moments for the culture -- and no cultural moment would be complete without Kim Kardashian and Kanye West being in the mix. On Tuesday, the estranged couple reunited and posed with their 8-year old, eldest child North West at Abloh's farewell show for his spring/summer 2022 menswear collection for Louis Vuitton.
Kim attending Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show in Miami tonight with Kanye and North 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bYLVNxBTgb— ᴋᴋᴡ ꜰᴀɴ (@KimKLegion) December 1, 2021
The epic reunion photo comes just days after Kanye publicly admitted to embarrassing his wife and family and wanting them back, amid reports that Kim is dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. While attending the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, the DONDA rapper shared with the crowd:
"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason—I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic—but I'm here to change the narrative. But when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalize to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store."
Following Virgil's shocking death, Louis Vuitton announced his final menswear show, which took place at the Miami Marine Stadium, to pay tribute to the "life and legacy of a creative genius." Stars like Pharrell, Bella Hadid, Migos, Gunna, Erykah Badu and more attended the emotional show.
Front row at Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton show #VirgilWasHere included attendees such as Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Don C, Kim Kardashian, Jerry Lorenzo, Bella Hadid, Kerwin Frost, and others. pic.twitter.com/USgmMT1W8E— ctrlnow (@CTRINOW) December 1, 2021
Virgil passed away on Sunday after a silent battle with cancer. He was 41.