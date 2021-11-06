Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Caught Displaying Some PDA In NYC

Kim Kardashian may be denying dating rumors between her and Pete Davidson, but the two celebrities were spotted displaying their affection in New York City, according to TMZ. Following a few dates over Kardashian's week in NYC, where she and Davidson dined at his favorite Staten Island restaurant, Campania, and went out clubbing to Zero Bond, the two were seen displaying plenty of PDA while out and about.

Kardashian filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West, earlier this year. Davidson is the first person the TV mogul has been linked with since her and West's separation.

While Kim and Pete dined at Campania, it has been reported that the two snuck in through the restaurant's back door and dined on the roofop. Staff members were not allowed upstairs while they two celebrities enjoyed thier date, and only the restaurant's owner was up there with them.

According to sources from TMZ, Davidson had also called ahead to Zero Bond with his credit card information so that neither Kardashian or any of her friends who were tagging along would be paying during their night out. Davidson was also reported to have gotten along well with the rest of Kardashian's friends while they went on on Wednesday night (November 3).

Last month, Kardashian had hosted Saturday Night Live, where she and Davidson played Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch. The two shared a quick peck during the skit, but fans didn't think too much of it until the pair were spotted holding hands at Knot Berry Farms in Orange County a short while later.

Story developing...