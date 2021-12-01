Keith Urban Uses An Empty Backyard To Prep For New Tour In LOL-Worthy Promo
By Hayden Brooks
December 1, 2021
Keith Urban is going to be spending half of 2022 on the road.
On Wednesday (December 1), the country veteran, 54, announced the North American dates as part of his "The Speed of Now World Tour." The trek, which will kick off in Tampa, Florida, will make stops in Canada, before venturing throughout the United States. To announce the trek, Urban showed off his acting chops in a one-minute promo video, where he pretended to rehearse for the stage show in an empty backyard with little to no resources. "[I'm most looking forward to] re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows," he told PEOPLE in conjunction with the skit. "It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!"
Urban, who will be joined by Ingrid Andress as his opening act, will perform a clash of new and old material — particularly cuts from his September 2020 LP, The Speed of Now Part 1. "I can't wait to play those," he gushed about the setlist. "Visually, I think it's really important to create something that lends itself to the show's energy, but it's a bit early to know exactly what that'll be for this tour — I have a few ideas though! I'm just so looking forward to playing, playing, playing!"
"After two years we're finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven't done live before. We'll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we'll rework a bit, and it's really gonna be tough to get us off the stage," he continued. "I've always considered myself a live performer first. It's what I've always done and it's what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They're a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want — sing, dance, do whatever."
Tickets to "The Speed of Now World Tour" will go on sale on December 10 at 10 AM local time. Click here for more information!
June 17 — Tampa — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 18 — West Palm Beach — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 — Toronto — Budweiser Stage
July 9 — Toronto — Budweiser Stage
July 10 — Canandaigua — CMAC
July 15 — Cleveland — Blossom Music Center
July 16 — Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center
July 22 — Mansfield — Xfinity Center
July 23 — Bangor — Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 — Gilford — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 — Holmdel — PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 — Bristow — Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 — Camden — BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 4 — Jacksonville — Daily's Place
Aug. 5 — Jacksonville — Daily's Place
Aug. 6 — Orange Beach — The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug. 12 — Charlotte — PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 13 — Raleigh — Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 18 — Rogers — Walmart AMP
Aug. 19 — St. Louis — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 — Des Moines — Iowa State Fair
Aug. 26 — Detroit — DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug 27 — Indianapolis — Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 28 — Milwaukee — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 1 — Lake Tahoe — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sept. 3 — Mountain View — Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 — Phoenix — Footprint Center
Sept. 9 — San Diego — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 10 — Los Angeles — The Forum
Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City — USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 — Denver — Ball Arena
Sept. 17 — Wichita — INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids — Van Andel Arena
Sept. 23 — Columbus — Nationwide Arena
Sept. 24 — Chicago — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sept. 29 — Kansas City — T-Mobile Center
Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City — Paycom Center
Oct. 1 — Fort Worth — Dickies Arena
Oct. 6 — Lexington — Rupp Arena
Oct. 7 — Nashville — Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 8 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena
Oct. 13 — Savannah — Enmarket Arena
Oct. 14 — Knoxville — Thompson Boling Arena
Oct. 15 — Charleston — Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 21 — Uncasville — Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 22 — Long Island — UBS Arena at Belmont Park
Nov. 3 — Madison — Alliant Energy Center
Nov. 4 — Peoria — Peoria Civic Center
Nov. 5 — St. Paul — Xcel Center