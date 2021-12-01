Keith Urban Uses An Empty Backyard To Prep For New Tour In LOL-Worthy Promo

Keith Urban is going to be spending half of 2022 on the road.

On Wednesday (December 1), the country veteran, 54, announced the North American dates as part of his "The Speed of Now World Tour." The trek, which will kick off in Tampa, Florida, will make stops in Canada, before venturing throughout the United States. To announce the trek, Urban showed off his acting chops in a one-minute promo video, where he pretended to rehearse for the stage show in an empty backyard with little to no resources. "[I'm most looking forward to] re-igniting that person-to-person connection I feel with everyone that comes out to see our shows," he told PEOPLE in conjunction with the skit. "It's pure magic when you look out and see everyone just letting loose. I've really missed that!"

Urban, who will be joined by Ingrid Andress as his opening act, will perform a clash of new and old material — particularly cuts from his September 2020 LP, The Speed of Now Part 1. "I can't wait to play those," he gushed about the setlist. "Visually, I think it's really important to create something that lends itself to the show's energy, but it's a bit early to know exactly what that'll be for this tour — I have a few ideas though! I'm just so looking forward to playing, playing, playing!"

"After two years we're finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven't done live before. We'll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we'll rework a bit, and it's really gonna be tough to get us off the stage," he continued. "I've always considered myself a live performer first. It's what I've always done and it's what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment. They're a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want — sing, dance, do whatever."

Tickets to "The Speed of Now World Tour" will go on sale on December 10 at 10 AM local time. Click here for more information!

June 17 — Tampa — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 18 — West Palm Beach — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 8 — Toronto — Budweiser Stage

July 9 — Toronto — Budweiser Stage

July 10 — Canandaigua — CMAC

July 15 — Cleveland — Blossom Music Center

July 16 — Cincinnati — Riverbend Music Center

July 22 — Mansfield — Xfinity Center

July 23 — Bangor — Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 — Gilford — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 — Holmdel — PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 — Bristow — Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 — Camden — BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 4 — Jacksonville — Daily's Place

Aug. 5 — Jacksonville — Daily's Place

Aug. 6 — Orange Beach — The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — Charlotte — PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 13 — Raleigh — Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 14 — Virginia Beach — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Rogers — Walmart AMP

Aug. 19 — St. Louis — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Des Moines — Iowa State Fair

Aug. 26 — Detroit — DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 27 — Indianapolis — Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 28 — Milwaukee — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 1 — Lake Tahoe — Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 3 — Mountain View — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 — Phoenix — Footprint Center

Sept. 9 — San Diego — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 — Los Angeles — The Forum

Sept. 15 — Salt Lake City — USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Denver — Ball Arena

Sept. 17 — Wichita — INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept. 22 — Grand Rapids — Van Andel Arena

Sept. 23 — Columbus — Nationwide Arena

Sept. 24 — Chicago — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 29 — Kansas City — T-Mobile Center

Sept. 30 — Oklahoma City — Paycom Center

Oct. 1 — Fort Worth — Dickies Arena

Oct. 6 — Lexington — Rupp Arena

Oct. 7 — Nashville — Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 8 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena

Oct. 13 — Savannah — Enmarket Arena

Oct. 14 — Knoxville — Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 15 — Charleston — Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 — Uncasville — Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 22 — Long Island — UBS Arena at Belmont Park

Nov. 3 — Madison — Alliant Energy Center

Nov. 4 — Peoria — Peoria Civic Center

Nov. 5 — St. Paul — Xcel Center