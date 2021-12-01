LeBron James Expected To Miss 'Several Games': Report

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols after being ruled out of his team's 117-92 win against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday (November 30) night.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports James is expected to "miss several games."

"Obviously, it's a huge loss," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said while addressing reporters prior to Tuesday night's game. "It's disappointing. We just want the best for him right now. That's where our thoughts are. And we have a next man up mindset."

Vogel revealed the Lakers found out about James' status Tuesday morning and arranged for the four-time NBA MVP to be taken back to Los Angeles from Sacramento amid the news.

"Hopefully, this is something that's short term," Vogel said. "We'll see."

Talen Horton-Tucker, who started in James' absence, scored two points in 16 minutes on Tuesday night.

James, 36, is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds through 11 games in the 2021-22 season, his 19th since being selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The four-time NBA champion has already missed 12 of the Lakers' 23 games this season due to injuries and a one-game suspension, the first of his career, last month.

Los Angeles is 5-7 without James in its lineup this season and 7-4 when he's played.