LeBron, Pistons' Stewart Ejected After Bloody Tussle

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart were ejected after a bloody incident in the third quarter of Sunday's (November 21) game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

ESPN reports James struck Stewart in the face while the two were tied-up in rebound position during a free throw with Detroit leading, 79-67, with 9:18 remaining in the quarter.

The initial hit led to stoppage in play as Stewart, who was shown with blood coming down his face, had to be held back multiple times as he attempted to confront James.

The officials initially penalized Stewart for a loose ball fall, but instead assessed James for a flagrant foul 2 and ejected the four-time NBA MVP after an official review.