LeBron, Pistons' Stewart Ejected After Bloody Tussle
By Jason Hall
November 22, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart were ejected after a bloody incident in the third quarter of Sunday's (November 21) game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
ESPN reports James struck Stewart in the face while the two were tied-up in rebound position during a free throw with Detroit leading, 79-67, with 9:18 remaining in the quarter.
The initial hit led to stoppage in play as Stewart, who was shown with blood coming down his face, had to be held back multiple times as he attempted to confront James.
The officials initially penalized Stewart for a loose ball fall, but instead assessed James for a flagrant foul 2 and ejected the four-time NBA MVP after an official review.
Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was furious after LeBron James inadvertently made contact with his face. The teams had to be separated multiple times resulting in both Stewart and James being ejected. pic.twitter.com/8SR0DTunFT— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 22, 2021
Stewart was also called for two technical fouls and ejected from the game, while Lakers guard Russell Westbrook received a technical foul in relation to the incident.
Sunday's game was just the second time James was ejected during his 19-year NBA career, with the first incident taking place against the Miami Heat -- his former team from 2010-14 -- on November 28, 2017 during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Lakers rallied back from a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to win, 79-67, to improve to 9-9 for the 2021-20 season.
The Pistons dropped to 4-12 following Sunday's loss.