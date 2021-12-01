Michigan Lottery Warns Public About Rising Prize Scam

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 1, 2021

Phone call from unknown number late at night. Scam, fraud or phishing with smartphone concept. Prank caller, scammer or stranger. Man answering to incoming call.
Photo: Getty Images

The Michigan Lottery is warning the public about a scam that is telling people that they have won a prize, but to retrieve it, they must pay a fee.

According to the official Michigan Lottery website, the scammers either send out a letter, email, or call them to notify them that they have won a lottery prize, and to collect, they must pay a fee. If the person agrees to pay the fee, the scammer tells them to mail in a cashier's check, make an electronic funds transfer, or set up a meeting to exchange the cash.

The Michigan Lottery wants the public to know that there are no fees associated with collecting a lottery prize.

"The Michigan Lottery processes all prize claims for free, and players must have a valid winning ticket to claim a prize. If you haven’t bought a Lottery ticket or played a Lottery game, there’s no way you could win a prize."

If the public wants to see if a lottery prize, offer or promotion is truly from the Michigan Lottery, they can contact the Lottery's Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 or email  onlinehelp@michiganlottery.com.

A scam like this often comes up around the holidays. If you think you have been a victim of this scam, contact your local authorities.

