Officials ID 3 Teens Killed In Michigan School Shooting As Community Mourns

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the three students who are fatally shot at a Michigan high school on Tuesday (November 30).

Authorities confirmed that Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, died. “Our hearts are with the victim’s families, Oxford High School, and the entire Oxford community as we all begin to come to terms with today’s horrific events,” officials said in a statement. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office previously noted on Tuesday afternoon that eight victims were being treated at local hospitals. At that time, officials confirmed that six were in stable condition and the other two were in surgery.

The Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Forensic Laboratory began processing the scene at Oxford High School, which officials expect will be a “lengthy investigation.” The sheriff’s office notes that “hundreds of interviews will be conducted,” and officials executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home. The sheriff’s office confirmed that the 15-year-old suspect allegedly used a 9mm Sig Sauer, which his father reportedly bought four days before the shooting. Neither the sheriff’s office nor the School Resource Officer received information prior to the incident, the statement noted.

“We are forever grateful for the outstanding show of support from our partners across the region during and after this tragedy. Please keep these heroic men and women in your hearts,” the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office stated, listing law enforcement partners assisting the sheriff’s office so far. Oxford County Sheriff Michael Bouchard issued a statement Tuesday night:

“I just left Oxford high school after a detailed walk-through and examination of the scene and evidence. As I reflect on the day, it is one that is filled with overwhelming sadness. My heart aches for families that will never be the same and a quiet sweet community that had its innocence shattered. I have seen far too many bodies and death in my career, but children’s are always the worst. I am super proud of our team as they continue to work through the night and I know the work they did this day saved lives. It is also evident from the scene that the lockdown protocols, training and equipment Oxford schools had in place saved lives as well. I will close this day with more prayers, as we will be back at it in a couple of hours.”