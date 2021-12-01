Over A Dozen Desserts Sold In Tennessee Recalled For Metal Fragments

A product recall from a major grocery store chain is impacting stores across the country, including those in Tennessee.

Kroger announced it was recalling 19 baked good products in the Country Oven brand due to the possibility of metal fragments in the goods. According to BGR, the company believes the contaminants may have gotten into the starch used while baking the products.

If you purchased any of the products listed below, all of which are the Country Oven brand, throw them out. A full list of the impacted products' UPC codes can be found at Food Safety News.

Cinnamon Rolls

White Cake

Chocolate Cake

White/Vanilla Cake

Yellow/Vanilla Cake

Chocolate/Vanilla Cake

Yellow Cake

Bowtie Danish

Cheese Pocket

Angel Food Cake

Yellow/Fudge Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Marble Cake

Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices

Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices

Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake

Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake

Raspberry Cake

Party Balloon Cake

Nearly 30 states were impacted by the recall, including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET or on Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.