People Are Looking Up This Gift The Most In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

December 1, 2021

Close up shot of female hands holding a small gift
Photo: Getty Images

It's that time of the year again, where people are shopping to lock in those gifts right before the end of the year. Gifts can take many forms, from clothes and money to electronics and home goods. Whether you're getting the shopping done early, or nabbing a last-minute present, one study knows what most Americans want this year.

AT&T Experts, an authorized retailer with the company, released their 2021 report of the most popular gifts in each state, including Colorado. Researchers looked at Google Trends and used keywords from Amazon to understand what shoppers are looking for this holiday season.

The most popular item people were searching for in Colorado was...

The iPad!

The study also found that electronics dominated people's shopping lists this year compared to 2020, when Baby Yoda merch and weighted blankets were hits.

"The item that topped searches in the most states is the PlayStation 5, which comes at no surprise considering over 10 million units have been sold worldwide since its release last year," according to AT&T Experts. "The second most popular item on our list is a TV."

Below is a graphic showing the most-searched holiday gifts in each state:

Photo: AT&T Experts

Click here to check out the full study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices