People Are Looking Up This Gift The Most In Colorado

It's that time of the year again, where people are shopping to lock in those gifts right before the end of the year. Gifts can take many forms, from clothes and money to electronics and home goods. Whether you're getting the shopping done early, or nabbing a last-minute present, one study knows what most Americans want this year.

AT&T Experts, an authorized retailer with the company, released their 2021 report of the most popular gifts in each state, including Colorado. Researchers looked at Google Trends and used keywords from Amazon to understand what shoppers are looking for this holiday season.

The most popular item people were searching for in Colorado was...

The iPad!

The study also found that electronics dominated people's shopping lists this year compared to 2020, when Baby Yoda merch and weighted blankets were hits.

"The item that topped searches in the most states is the PlayStation 5, which comes at no surprise considering over 10 million units have been sold worldwide since its release last year," according to AT&T Experts. "The second most popular item on our list is a TV."

Below is a graphic showing the most-searched holiday gifts in each state: