Prepare Yourself: Cardi B's Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream Is Here

Cardi B has added a unique endeavor to her business portfolio.

The rap titan has teamed up with Starco Brands for a vodka-infused whipped cream called Whipshots. The non-dairy product contains 10 percent vodka and arrives in three different flavors: caramel, vanilla and mocha. Whipshots will host a drop of 500 cans every day throughout December. “Whipshots is over the top, sexy and unique – kind of like me. It’s going to be a party in every can,” Bardi said in a statement. “No matter where you are, you can party like Cardi, and I’m so excited to finally be able to share this one-of-a-kind product with all of you.”

To accompany the big unveil, Cardi reunited with LA-based director and photographer Jora Frantzis to create the visual campaign for the product. For the shoot, the star rocked a whipped cream dress at a luxurious house party to pair with the over-the-top branding of the infused whipped cream. The two previously worked together on her videos for "Money," "Press" and "Be Careful."

"There is a tremendous amount of intellectual property built into the formulation and manufacturing of Whipshots," Ross Sklar, founder of Starco Brands, said. "We are the only business in the US with a license to manufacture aerosols in a distillery."

Whipshots is available online nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.99 for 50mL, $13.99 for 200mL and $19.99 for 375mL bottles, respectively.