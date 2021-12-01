Prepare Yourself: Cardi B's Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream Is Here

By James Dinh

December 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B has added a unique endeavor to her business portfolio.

The rap titan has teamed up with Starco Brands for a vodka-infused whipped cream called Whipshots. The non-dairy product contains 10 percent vodka and arrives in three different flavors: caramel, vanilla and mocha. Whipshots will host a drop of 500 cans every day throughout December. “Whipshots is over the top, sexy and unique – kind of like me. It’s going to be a party in every can,” Bardi said in a statement. “No matter where you are, you can party like Cardi, and I’m so excited to finally be able to share this one-of-a-kind product with all of you.”

To accompany the big unveil, Cardi reunited with LA-based director and photographer Jora Frantzis to create the visual campaign for the product. For the shoot, the star rocked a whipped cream dress at a luxurious house party to pair with the over-the-top branding of the infused whipped cream. The two previously worked together on her videos for "Money," "Press" and "Be Careful."

"There is a tremendous amount of intellectual property built into the formulation and manufacturing of Whipshots," Ross Sklar, founder of Starco Brands, said. "We are the only business in the US with a license to manufacture aerosols in a distillery."

Whipshots is available online nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.99 for 50mL, $13.99 for 200mL and $19.99 for 375mL bottles, respectively.

Photo: Jora Frantzis
Cardi B
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices