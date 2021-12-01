The New Cleveland Guardians Sign Can't Catch A Break

By Kelly Fisher

December 1, 2021

Cleveland Indians Officially Become Cleveland Guardians
Photo: Getty Images

The new Cleveland Guardians sign can’t catch a break.

First, the sign came crashing to the ground during its installation, and now, Clevelanders wonder whether the sign is off-center. Fox 8 News shared a photo of the apparently lopsided sign, noting that the team assured: “We’re still working thru it.”

The Cleveland Guardians officially adopted the new team name on November 19, kicking off new merch sales that morning. That came after the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company reached an agreement with the Cleveland roller derby team of the same name. The two parties announced in a joint statement at the time: “The Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC and Guardians Roller Derby are pleased to announce an amicable resolution of the lawsuit filed by Guardians Roller Derby, whereby both organizations will continue to use the Guardians name.”

The now-former Cleveland Indians opted to switch the team name to “Guardians” after narrowing down a list of about 1,200 options. The name change — the first since 1915 — was a long time coming, as pressure built from outside groups that the name was offensive to Native American people. The team began phasing out its cartoon mascot Chief Wahoo about two years earlier.

