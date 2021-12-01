These Oregon Spots Are Among The Best Winter Holiday Destinations

By Zuri Anderson

December 1, 2021

African American father and son sledding on snowy hill
Photo: Getty Images

There are some areas of the United States that never get snow. Luckily, you can travel to other states to experience the white stuff or take part in winter activities. For places that get snow regularly, it's something locals look forward to eagerly. Whether it's hitting the slopes or making snowmen, it's always a sign that winter is here.

A recent study broke down the best winter holiday destinations for those who love the sun, and those who enjoy the snow. WalletHub, which published the study, looked at weather predictions, flight data, available attractions, activities, affordability, and other indicators to determine their rankings.

Only one Oregon area made it on the list: The Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro area!

Researchers even gave the area kudos for having plenty of attractions for both tourists and locals. That's not including the many activities and eateries you can also check out, as well.

Here were the Top 10 locations for cold-weather lovers this holiday season:

  1. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia
  2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC/Virginia/Maryland/West Virginia
  3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York/New Jersey/Pennsylvania
  4. St. Louis, Missouri
  5. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois/Indiana/Wisconsin
  7. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado
  8. Cincinnati, Ohio
  9. Kansas City, Missouri
  10. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts/New Hampshire

Click here to check out the full study.

