This Louisiana Parish Is One Of The Laziest Counties In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

December 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Exercise is one of the best ways to stay healthy, both physically and mentally. While some areas of the country may be more suited for physical activities — with an almost unlimited number of gyms, parks and hiking trails — others don't have as many opportunities.

24/7 Wall St gathered data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps to determine which counties in the country are the "laziest," or the least physically active, and one parish in Louisiana made the list. The report, however, does point out that all 50 counties on the list have limited opportunities, falling below the national average for living in proximity to places for exercise such as parks and recreational facilities.

"Insufficient exercise is a major public health challenge across the United States, but in some parts of the country, the problem is far worse than others."

So which Louisiana parish is among the "laziest" in America?

No. 42: Grant Parish

According to the list, 40.1% of adults in Grant Parish don't exercise, while 69.5% of the population has access to places for physical activity, ranking 1,371st lowest of 3,100 counties analyzed.

Check here to see 24/7 Wall St's full report of the "laziest" counties in the country.

