This Oregon Bakery Sells The Sweetest Pie In The Whole State
By Zuri Anderson
December 1, 2021
Nothing can beat a yummy slice of pie after a hearty meal. What makes it better are the many pies you can enjoy. Apple, cherry, key lime, pecan, chocolate -- the possibilities are endless!
Since pie is such a classic American dessert, you can pick one up from many businesses from diners and bakeries to fast food joints and grocery stores. With that said, where can you find the best pie in Oregon?
Eat This, Not That! has the answer to that. According to writers, you can grab a slice of Oregon's best pie at...
"This store specializes in one thing: homemade pies. The brumble berry is delicious, but the other fruit flavors are, too," writers say.
Here at The Pie Guy, you can get pies as small as five inches or as big as ten! You can also choose between the traditional crust top or the butter crumble topping. Various flavors are available, from classics like pecan and apple to interesting creations, including sour cream key lime and blueberry peach.
You can find this bakery at 19441 NW Dairy Creek Rd in North Plains. They're available for takeout.
