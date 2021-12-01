Where You Can Find The Sweetest Pie In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
December 1, 2021
Nothing can beat a yummy slice of pie after a hearty meal. What makes it better are the many pies you can enjoy. Apple, cherry, key lime, pecan, chocolate -- the possibilities are endless!
Since pie is such a classic American dessert, you can pick one up from many businesses from diners and bakeries to fast food joints and grocery stores. With that said, where can you find the best pie in Florida?
Eat This, Not That! has the answer to that. According to writers, you can grab a slice of Florida's best pie at...
Writers quoted this Yelp review to describe the bakery's Country Chocolate Pie:
"The Country Chocolate was decadent, rich, and delightfully sweet without overdoing the chocolate or the sweetness."
This shop doesn't just make sweet pies from scratch. You can also purchase savory pies from quiches to a hearty chicken pot pie. Other flavors on the menu include salted caramel apple, wild Maine blueberry, strawberry rhubarb, margarita key lime and much more.
You can find Pie Heaven at 1980 Mayport Rd in Atlantic Beach. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.
Click here to check out other American spots serving up amazing pies.