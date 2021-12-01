Where You Can Find The Sweetest Pie In Florida

Nothing can beat a yummy slice of pie after a hearty meal. What makes it better are the many pies you can enjoy. Apple, cherry, key lime, pecan, chocolate -- the possibilities are endless!

Since pie is such a classic American dessert, you can pick one up from many businesses from diners and bakeries to fast food joints and grocery stores. With that said, where can you find the best pie in Florida?

Eat This, Not That! has the answer to that. According to writers, you can grab a slice of Florida's best pie at...

Pie Heaven Bakery Cafe!

Writers quoted this Yelp review to describe the bakery's Country Chocolate Pie:

"The Country Chocolate was decadent, rich, and delightfully sweet without overdoing the chocolate or the sweetness."