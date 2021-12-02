AJR Pulls Hilarious Prank To Kick Off iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

By Kelly Fisher

December 2, 2021

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

AJR just kicked off this year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One — and it’s packed with holiday hijinks. The three-member band of brothers took to their social media channels on Thursday (December 2) to share a video of a hilarious prank they’re pulling, explaining: “Jingle Ball Tour just started and this is what we did all day.”

AJR is included in the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, along with Ed SheeranDua LipaJonas BrothersDoja CatLil Nas XSaweetieKane BrownTate McRaeBazzi and Dixie D’Amelio. The lineup is set to take the stage at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on December 10.

Fans can tune in to watch the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball live from New York on Friday, December 10th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via an exclusive livestream on The CW App and CWTV.com. The event will also be broadcast live on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide. Then, relive the best moments from this year's show during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.

Until then, watch the brothers team up on the prank here:

