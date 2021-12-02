Asst. Principal Took On Out-Of-State Principal Job While Working Remotely

A Washington, D.C. school district ethics board found that a local assistant principal simultaneously worked remotely for the district while also serving as principal at an in-person job in Providence, Rhode Island.

NBC Washington reports Michael Redmond II worked as an assistant principal at Stephen E. Kramer Middle School in Southeast D.C. while also working as principal at E-Cubed Academy in Providence for four months, the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability confirmed amid an ongoing investigation.

A notice of violation obtained by NBC Washington issued last month states Redmond “admitted to working a second full-time job with Providence Public Schools while serving as Assistant Principal at Kramer from July 22, 2020 until November 30, 2020, approximately seventeen (17) weeks.”

The Board found Redmond worked in-person at DCPS from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on an annual salary exceeding $125,000, while simultaneously working remotely for Providence from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The ethics board said Redmond violated the Code of Conduct for District employees, which prohibits them from accepting a job conflicting with their government duties and using time on the clock to work for another activity.

Redmond did not respond to NBC Washington's request for comment on Tuesday (November 30) and the news station said it was unknown whether he had a lawyer representing him or how the district became aware that he was working multiple jobs.

Providence Public Schools announced Redmond's hiring in a public Facebook post shared on its Facebook account in July 2020.