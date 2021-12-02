Asst. Principal Took On Out-Of-State Principal Job While Working Remotely
By Jason Hall
December 2, 2021
A Washington, D.C. school district ethics board found that a local assistant principal simultaneously worked remotely for the district while also serving as principal at an in-person job in Providence, Rhode Island.
NBC Washington reports Michael Redmond II worked as an assistant principal at Stephen E. Kramer Middle School in Southeast D.C. while also working as principal at E-Cubed Academy in Providence for four months, the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability confirmed amid an ongoing investigation.
A notice of violation obtained by NBC Washington issued last month states Redmond “admitted to working a second full-time job with Providence Public Schools while serving as Assistant Principal at Kramer from July 22, 2020 until November 30, 2020, approximately seventeen (17) weeks.”
The Board found Redmond worked in-person at DCPS from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on an annual salary exceeding $125,000, while simultaneously working remotely for Providence from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
The ethics board said Redmond violated the Code of Conduct for District employees, which prohibits them from accepting a job conflicting with their government duties and using time on the clock to work for another activity.
Redmond did not respond to NBC Washington's request for comment on Tuesday (November 30) and the news station said it was unknown whether he had a lawyer representing him or how the district became aware that he was working multiple jobs.
Providence Public Schools announced Redmond's hiring in a public Facebook post shared on its Facebook account in July 2020.
Meet Michael Redmond, E-Cubed Academy's new principal. Michael Redmond comes to Providence from Washington D.C. where...Posted by Providence Public Schools on Tuesday, July 28, 2020
DC Public Schools did confirm it "was alerted to this concern" in fall 2020 and launched an investigation, while reporting the allegation to the ethics board, according to a statement obtained by NBC Washington.
Redmond resigned from his position in D.C. last November, according to the ethics board and "separated" from the Providence Public School District in April after the district said it was "notified of the situation" in November 2020.
“An investigation was conducted and disciplinary action was taken,” a statement from Providence Public School District stated via NBC Washington.
Redmond was initially hired as a D.C. government employee in 2014 and first served as Kramer Middle School's assistant principal during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Redmond is scheduled to appear before the ethics board at an upcoming hearing on the violation.