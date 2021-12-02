Can You Guess California's Most Popular TV Show During The Holidays?

The holidays are here, which means spending time with loved ones, enjoying time from work or school, and catching up on your favorite movies and programs. Some people sit down to watch some television with family and friends, as well. Many television shows also have Christmas or holiday-themed episodes or specials meant to entertain and teach an important lesson.

Since there are so many episodes dedicated to this time of the year, USDish looked for which television show Americans are watching the most. They even broke down state-by-state.

According to researchers, Californians are looking up The Simpsons the most during the holiday season! They're not alone, either. Fifteen other states also preferred the long-running cartoon, including Florida, New Mexico, Oregon, Alabama, Louisiana, Illinois, and Maine.