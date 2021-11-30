These California Spots Are Among The Best Winter Holiday Destinations

By Zuri Anderson

November 30, 2021

Rear View Of Man With Arms Outstretched Standing At Beach Against Sky
Photo: Getty Images

Some people want to escape the cold rather than embrace it during wintertime. Places like Florida, Texas, and California attract many tourists thanks to the almost year-round sunshine and warm temperatures.

A recent study broke down the best winter holiday destinations for those who love the sun, and those who enjoy the cold stuff. WalletHub, which published the study, looked at weather predictions, flight data, available attractions, activities, affordability, and other indicators to determine their rankings.

Eight California areas made the warm-weather list, and a couple even made the Top 10:

  • San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad area (No. 3)
  • San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area (No. 8)
  • San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara (No. 11)
  • Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim (No. 12)
  • Salinas (No. 22)
  • Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario (No. 27)
  • Santa Maria-Santa Barbara (No. 34)
  • Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura (No. 36)

Researchers even gave some of these areas kudos for having plenty of attractions and warm-weather activities.

Here were the Top 10 locations for warm-weather lovers this holiday season:

  1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas
  2. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada
  3. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California
  4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
  5. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
  6. San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
  7. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona
  8. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
  9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida
  10. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida

Click here to check out the full study.

