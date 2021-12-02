Cardi B Lands Groundbreaking Gig At 'Playboy'

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

You can always count on Cardi B to be booked and busy.

The Grammy Award winning rap star, who recently made history as the first female rapper with multiple diamond songs, added yet another history making feat to her legacy. On Thursday, Playboy announced that the "I Like It" rapper will serve as the first-ever Creative Director In Residence for Playboy. She will also serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD, an upcoming creator-led platform from the company.

Cardi took to Instagram to celebrate the groundbreaking announcement, sharing with her 116 million followers:

"Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together. I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun.

Ben Kohn, CEO of PLBY Group -- the parent company to Playboy -- says that CENTERFOLD has the potential to "revolutionize the creator economy just as PLAYBOY magazine shook up the publishing industry.” Fresh off of hosting the 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi's big news comes just days after the star snagged yet another Grammy nomination for best rap performance with her single "Up."

As for her new diamond status, Cardi B said of the win:

"Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful. Diamonds are a girl’s best friend."

CENTERFOLD is slated to launch in December 2021 and serve as a platform for creators. Cardi will provide artistic direction in areas such as merchandise and digital editorial.

Congrats, Cardi!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices