Cardi B Lands Groundbreaking Gig At 'Playboy'

You can always count on Cardi B to be booked and busy.

The Grammy Award winning rap star, who recently made history as the first female rapper with multiple diamond songs, added yet another history making feat to her legacy. On Thursday, Playboy announced that the "I Like It" rapper will serve as the first-ever Creative Director In Residence for Playboy. She will also serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD, an upcoming creator-led platform from the company.