Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas Residency Is Already Extending Its Run

Carrie Underwood launched her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency on Wednesday night (December 1) and it was followed by a major announcement.

In conjunction with the opening show at the brand-new Resorts World Theater, which saw the star treat fans to a visual feast of dazzling fashion, dancers, aerialists, a virtual orchestra and more, Underwood shared extended dates for the just-launched venture for May 2022. She will perform on May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21, with tickets available for purchase on Monday at 10 AM PT. Tickets and a limited number of VIP and special ticket packages will be available via AXS's website.

“It’s such a special honor to be the first artist to perform on this incredible stage in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas," Underwood said in a statement. "I’m so proud of this show and so happy to finally get to share it with the amazing audiences here in Las Vegas.”

In the meantime, Underwood will perform select dates throughout December, before hitting the intimate 5,000 seat venue in March and April 2022. Click here to see a full list of show dates!