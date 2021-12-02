Here's The Best Holiday Gift For Foodies In Alabama
By Jason Hall
December 2, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
The key ingredient to a local favorite dish is the perfect holiday gift for foodies in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'gifts for foodies in every state" which included fried green tomato batter mix as the top choice for Alabama.
"Crispy fried green tomatoes are certainly a beloved dish in the south, particularly in Alabama—where apparently the dish originates," Eat This, Not That's Kiersten Hickman wrote. "The story of the fried green tomato comes from a whistle-stop in the Birmingham area caled the Irondale Café, where the alleged first batch was served. Now you can buy a box of the mix that was originally used, making it easy to whip up a batch of fried green tomato slices right at home.
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best gifts for foodies in every state:
- Alabama- Fried green tomato batter mix
- Alaska- The Fishing Knife set
- Arizona- Taste of Tuscon cookbook
- Arkansas- The Purple Cow Restaurant gift card
- California- Made in Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan
- Colorado- GSI Outdoors Gourmet Kitchen Set 11
- Connecticut- New Haven Style Pizza (6 pack)
- Delaware- Original Rapa Scrapple
- Florida- YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
- Georgia- Dickey Farms Four & Four Medley
- Hawaii- The Maui Cookie Lady ButterRum Triple Chunker Cookies
- Idaho- The Ultimate Potato Recipe Book
- Illinois- Lou Malnati's Frozen Deep Dish Pizza
- Indiana- St. Elmo Cocktail Sauce
- Iowa- Casey's Breakfast Pizza Party
- Kansas- Becky's Bierocks (1 dozen)
- Kentucky- Knob Creek 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
- Louisiana- Café Du Monde Beignet Mix
- Maine- Wild Maine Blueberry Breakfast Box
- Maryland- Crab Cake Mix Sampler
- Massachusetts- Real Oyster Cult Gift Bundle
- Michigan- Biggby Coffe Ceramic Mug Gift Set
- Minnesota- Minnesota "Hot Dish" of Hot Dishes
- Mississippi- Cast Iron Dutch Oven
- Missouri- KC Cattle Company Trim the Tree Wagyu Holiday Bundle
- Montana- Huckleberry Pie Filling Montana Grown (2 Pack 20 oz. jars)
- Nebraska- Omaha Steaks -- The Perfect Gift
- Nevada- Blue Carbon Steel Roasting Pan
- New Hampshire- North Country Hard Cider Company -- Apple Wood (12 cans)
- New Jersey- Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven
- New Mexico- Medium Roasted Hatch Green Chiles
- New York- Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese Making Kit
- North Carolina- Cheerwine Float Kit
- North Dakota- Complete Walking Taco Kit with Salsa and Cheese Cups (18 count)
- Ohio- Jeni's Ice Cream Crowd Pleaser Collection
- Oklahoma- Burger Press
- Oregon- Kombucha Kit
- Pennsylvania- Wawa CITY OF HOAGIE LOVE T-shirt
- Rhode Island- Coffee Syrup Sample Pack
- South Carolina- Charleston Cravings Gift Set -- Callie's Hot Little Biscuits
- South Dakota- Lefse Making Kit -- Non-stick
- Tennessee- Nashville Hot Chicken Box
- Texas- Torchy's Tacos Diablo Hot Sauce
- Utah- Taffy Town -- Christmas Taffy Mix
- Vermont- City Brew Tours Gift Certificate
- Virginia- The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg -- Holiday Snowflake Gift Box
- Washington- Smoked Salmon 3 Pack -- Pike Place Fish Market
- West Virginia- Tomaro's Bakery Pepperoni Rolls -- 1 Dozen
- Wisconsin- The Ultimate Wisconsin Cheese Snack Pack by Ron's Cheese
- Wyoming- Breaded Rocky Mountain Oysters