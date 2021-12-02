Here's The Best Holiday Gift For Foodies In Alabama

The key ingredient to a local favorite dish is the perfect holiday gift for foodies in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'gifts for foodies in every state" which included fried green tomato batter mix as the top choice for Alabama.

"Crispy fried green tomatoes are certainly a beloved dish in the south, particularly in Alabama—where apparently the dish originates," Eat This, Not That's Kiersten Hickman wrote. "The story of the fried green tomato comes from a whistle-stop in the Birmingham area caled the Irondale Café, where the alleged first batch was served. Now you can buy a box of the mix that was originally used, making it easy to whip up a batch of fried green tomato slices right at home.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best gifts for foodies in every state: