Here's The Best Alabama Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

A Fairhope restaurant has been credited as the best Alabama stop on Guy Fieri's popular Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives series.

Delish.com compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' restaurant in every state" which included Panini Pete's as the top choice for Alabama.

"The team at Panini Pete's whips up outstanding sandwiches and homemade beignets from a quaint ranch-style building in Fairhope, Alabama," Delish.com's Charlotte Chilton wrote. "Dishes like the Italian caprese panini with homemade mozzarella have made this eatery a must-visit in Alabama. If you don't trust us, take it from Guy Fieri, who gave the turkey panini his stamp of approval on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."