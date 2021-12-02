Here's The Best Holiday Gift For Foodies In Pennsylvania

The t-shirt honoring a local favorite is the perfect holiday gift for foodies in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'gifts for foodies in every state" which included Wawa's CITY OF HOAGIE LOVE t-shirt as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"The love for Wawa and hoagies isrealin Pennsylvania, especially for residents of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas," Eat This, Not That's Kiersten Hickman wrote. "If you have a friend who constantly talks about how Wawa is far superior to any other gas station or convenience store in the country (and rave about the sandwiches), they'll gladly represent it with a little bit of merch. And maybe a gift card for their next Wawa run."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best gifts for foodies in every state: