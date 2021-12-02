Here's The Best Holiday Gift For Foodies In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall

December 2, 2021

Christmas Presents under christmas tree
Photo: Getty Images

The t-shirt honoring a local favorite is the perfect holiday gift for foodies in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'gifts for foodies in every state" which included Wawa's CITY OF HOAGIE LOVE t-shirt as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"The love for Wawa and hoagies isrealin Pennsylvania, especially for residents of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas," Eat This, Not That's Kiersten Hickman wrote. "If you have a friend who constantly talks about how Wawa is far superior to any other gas station or convenience store in the country (and rave about the sandwiches), they'll gladly represent it with a little bit of merch. And maybe a gift card for their next Wawa run."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best gifts for foodies in every state:

  1. Alabama- Fried green tomato batter mix
  2. Alaska- The Fishing Knife set
  3. Arizona- Taste of Tuscon cookbook
  4. Arkansas- The Purple Cow Restaurant gift card
  5. California- Made in Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan
  6. Colorado- GSI Outdoors Gourmet Kitchen Set 11
  7. Connecticut- New Haven Style Pizza (6 pack)
  8. Delaware- Original Rapa Scrapple
  9. Florida- YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler
  10. Georgia- Dickey Farms Four & Four Medley
  11. Hawaii- The Maui Cookie Lady ButterRum Triple Chunker Cookies
  12. Idaho- The Ultimate Potato Recipe Book
  13. Illinois- Lou Malnati's Frozen Deep Dish Pizza
  14. Indiana- St. Elmo Cocktail Sauce
  15. Iowa- Casey's Breakfast Pizza Party
  16. Kansas- Becky's Bierocks (1 dozen)
  17. Kentucky- Knob Creek 15-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  18. Louisiana- Café Du Monde Beignet Mix
  19. Maine- Wild Maine Blueberry Breakfast Box
  20. Maryland- Crab Cake Mix Sampler
  21. Massachusetts- Real Oyster Cult Gift Bundle
  22. Michigan- Biggby Coffe Ceramic Mug Gift Set
  23. Minnesota- Minnesota "Hot Dish" of Hot Dishes
  24. Mississippi- Cast Iron Dutch Oven
  25. Missouri- KC Cattle Company Trim the Tree Wagyu Holiday Bundle
  26. Montana- Huckleberry Pie Filling Montana Grown (2 Pack 20 oz. jars)
  27. Nebraska- Omaha Steaks -- The Perfect Gift
  28. Nevada- Blue Carbon Steel Roasting Pan
  29. New Hampshire- North Country Hard Cider Company -- Apple Wood (12 cans)
  30. New Jersey- Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven
  31. New Mexico- Medium Roasted Hatch Green Chiles
  32. New York- Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese Making Kit
  33. North Carolina- Cheerwine Float Kit
  34. North Dakota- Complete Walking Taco Kit with Salsa and Cheese Cups (18 count)
  35. Ohio- Jeni's Ice Cream Crowd Pleaser Collection
  36. Oklahoma- Burger Press
  37. Oregon- Kombucha Kit
  38. Pennsylvania- Wawa CITY OF HOAGIE LOVE T-shirt
  39. Rhode Island- Coffee Syrup Sample Pack
  40. South Carolina- Charleston Cravings Gift Set -- Callie's Hot Little Biscuits
  41. South Dakota- Lefse Making Kit -- Non-stick
  42. Tennessee- Nashville Hot Chicken Box
  43. Texas- Torchy's Tacos Diablo Hot Sauce
  44. Utah- Taffy Town -- Christmas Taffy Mix
  45. Vermont- City Brew Tours Gift Certificate
  46. Virginia- The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg -- Holiday Snowflake Gift Box
  47. Washington- Smoked Salmon 3 Pack -- Pike Place Fish Market
  48. West Virginia- Tomaro's Bakery Pepperoni Rolls -- 1 Dozen
  49. Wisconsin- The Ultimate Wisconsin Cheese Snack Pack by Ron's Cheese
  50. Wyoming- Breaded Rocky Mountain Oysters
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices