Here's The Best Pennsylvania Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

A Philadelphia restaurant has been credited as the best Pennsylvania stop on Guy Fieri's popular Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives series.

Delish.com compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' restaurant in every state" which included Good Dog Bar as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Philadelphia's Good Dog Bar is the perfect example of what any Diners, Drive Ins and Dives spot should have: an unpretentious atmosphere, friendly staff, and seriously good food," Delish.com's Charlotte Chilton wrote. "The gastropub serves up elevated comfort food, like truffled cheesesteak empanadas, brisket grilled cheese [as shown in the Instagram post below], and duck pot pie."