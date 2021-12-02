Here's The Best Holiday Gift For Foodies In Virginia

A gift box from a local favorite is the perfect holiday gift for foodies in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'gifts for foodies in every state" which included The Peanut Shop of Williamsburg's Holiday Snowflake Gift Box as the top choice for Virginia.

"Maybe it's strange to think that a peanut shop is Virginia's specialty, but for anyone who resides in this state, they know Virginians don't mess around when it comes to peanuts," Eat This, Not That's Kiersten Hickman wrote. "Virginia Peanuts (and other gourmet nuts) are a classic straight from colonial Williamsburg. While there are a myriad of flavors to choose from, their Holiday Snowflake Gift Box offers the classic three—Lightly Salted Virginia Peanuts, Milk Chocolate Peanuts, and Honey Roasted Peanuts."

