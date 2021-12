Here's The Best Virginia Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

An Arlington restaurant has been credited as the best Virginia stop on Guy Fieri's popular Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives series.

Delish.com compiled a nationwide list of "the best 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' restaurant in every state" which included Metro 29 Diner as the top choice for Virginia.

"With a chrome exterior finish and a mile-long menu, Metro 29 Diner in Arlington, Virginia is a picture-perfect, old-school diner," Delish.com's Charlotte Chilton wrote. "What sets it apart, however, is the very generous portions. After one bite of the popular French toast (made with homemade challah bread), you'll be happy there's a lot more to enjoy."