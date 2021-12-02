Machine Gun Kelly Shares How He Stabbed Himself Trying To Impress Megan Fox
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 2, 2021
When it came to courting Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly pulled all the stops. During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the famous rocker revealed that he accidentally stabbed himself once with a knife he got from Travis Barker, trying to impress the actress. The Bloody Valentine singer said of the stunt:
"Travis got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it and I was like, 'Check this out, this is sick,' and I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand. The next morning as soon as she left, I was like, 'Yo, I need stitches real quick."
It's been an epic year romantically for MGK since he began dating the "Transformers" star in early 2020. The pair has been spotted out and about all over Hollywood with fellow A-list couples, like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Back in October, Fox gushed about her bond with the rap rocker in an interview with CRFashion Book, sharing:
"I think part of [our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane, a lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us."
The pair is not shy when it comes to expressing their love for each other in public. Earlier this year, Megan shared a slew of epic, dark photos of the hot couple, with the caption:
"And you, their best beloved one, are now to me, flesh of my flesh; blood of my blood."
See the striking couple gush over each other in their GQ Couple's Quiz interview below.