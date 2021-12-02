Machine Gun Kelly Shares How He Stabbed Himself Trying To Impress Megan Fox

It's been an epic year romantically for MGK since he began dating the "Transformers" star in early 2020. The pair has been spotted out and about all over Hollywood with fellow A-list couples, like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Back in October, Fox gushed about her bond with the rap rocker in an interview with CRFashion Book, sharing:

"I think part of [our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane, a lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us."

The pair is not shy when it comes to expressing their love for each other in public. Earlier this year, Megan shared a slew of epic, dark photos of the hot couple, with the caption:

"And you, their best beloved one, are now to me, flesh of my flesh; blood of my blood."