Over A Dozen Desserts Sold In California Recalled For Metal Fragments
By Zuri Anderson
December 2, 2021
Grocery giant Kroger is recalling 19 baked goods in dozens of states, including California, after reports suggest these items may contain metal fragments, according to BGR.
These pastries and desserts are under the company's Country Oven brand. Officials say the foreign materials may have gotten into the starch during the baking process.
If you bought any of these pastries in recent weeks, you should throw them out immediately:
- Cinnamon Rolls (4 oz and 2.5 oz packages)
- White Cake
- Chocolate Cake
- White/Vanilla Cake
- Yellow/Vanilla Cake
- Chocolate/Vanilla Cake
- Yellow Cake
- Bowtie Danish
- Cheese Pocket
- Angel Food Cake
- Yellow/Fudge Cake
- Red Velvet Cake
- Marble Cake
- Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices
- Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices
- Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake
- Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake
- Raspberry Cake
- Party Baloon Cake
Click here for the relevant UPC codes found on labels.
These items were available to purchase at Kroger stores in nearly 30 states, including South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.
Customers with questions or concerns about the recall can reach Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.