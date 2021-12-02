Photos: Three Missouri Friends Catch Three Massive Catfish

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 2, 2021

Big catfish in river jumping out of water 3d render
Photo: Getty Images

Three Missouri friends made a big catch each when they went fishing in the Missouri River.

According to FOX 2, Ben Webber, Alan Aligholi and Alvin "Meatball" Hale decided to fish before Thanksgiving. So on Wednesday (November 24), they made a day out of it and took a boat out to the St. Charles area.

Webber told FOX 2 that the trio began fishing around 4 a.m. and spent five hours on the water before they got their first bite.

Around 9:30 a.m. is when the excitement began. Hale felt his first pull and for about 10 minutes, they fought to bring the fish close enough to the boat and were then able to scoop the catfish up with a net.

The large catfish Hale pulled in weighed 106 pounds, which was a massive win for him since the biggest fish he had ever caught was only 16-pounds.

The trio's luck started to turn, and they began catching multiple 30-40 pound fish over the next couple of hours.

Webber and Aligholi both also caught two large catfish. Each of the catfish weighed 75-pounds and the other weighed 54-pounds.

They kept every fish alive by keeping them in a 100-gallon tank on the boat, so when they got back to the boat launch and weighed their fish, they released everyone that was over 10-pounds.

Click here to see the ridiculously large catfish.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices