Photos: Three Missouri Friends Catch Three Massive Catfish

Three Missouri friends made a big catch each when they went fishing in the Missouri River.

According to FOX 2, Ben Webber, Alan Aligholi and Alvin "Meatball" Hale decided to fish before Thanksgiving. So on Wednesday (November 24), they made a day out of it and took a boat out to the St. Charles area.

Webber told FOX 2 that the trio began fishing around 4 a.m. and spent five hours on the water before they got their first bite.

Around 9:30 a.m. is when the excitement began. Hale felt his first pull and for about 10 minutes, they fought to bring the fish close enough to the boat and were then able to scoop the catfish up with a net.

The large catfish Hale pulled in weighed 106 pounds, which was a massive win for him since the biggest fish he had ever caught was only 16-pounds.

The trio's luck started to turn, and they began catching multiple 30-40 pound fish over the next couple of hours.

Webber and Aligholi both also caught two large catfish. Each of the catfish weighed 75-pounds and the other weighed 54-pounds.

They kept every fish alive by keeping them in a 100-gallon tank on the boat, so when they got back to the boat launch and weighed their fish, they released everyone that was over 10-pounds.

