Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne Are Teaming Up For The Most Exciting Reason

Back in September, Hulu announced Only Murders in the Building had been picked up for a second season. The news came shortly after Hulu revealed Only Murders in the Building was the most-watched original comedy on premiere day and its most-watched comedy across all SVOD titles ever on the platform.

"Only Murders in the Building reflects the kind of creative excellence that is the hallmark of Hulu Originals," Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, said in a press release. "Steve, John [Hoffman] and Dan [Fogelman] have created a uniquely captivating and entertaining series. The audience's response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can't wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure."

"There has been something about this project that felt almost fated from the start; from Dan's first lunch with Steve in which Steve happened to mention he had an idea for a series, to John jumping aboard to co-create it, to Steve's agreeing to star but only if Marty joined him, to the inspired addition of Selena," Karey Burke, the president of 20th Television, added. "The comedy this team delivered has been the obsession of every executive at this studio, and our friends at Hulu have treated it like the crown jewel that it is. And now, thanks to the incredible audience response, we are so happy to say there will be more murders in the building — which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia."

Are you excited for more Only Murders in the Building?