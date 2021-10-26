Selena Gomez's 10 Best Outfits From 'Only Murders In The Building'

Not only did Mabel's fashion catch viewers' eye, but so did many of her beauty looks. Only Murders in the Building makeup department head Jackie Risotto told Popsugar she used Gomez's Rare Beauty products for each of the actors' on-screen glam.

"I kind of pulled Mabel's look from Selena because she is such an icon," Risotto explained. "I really dove deep [and took] in all of the different looks she's had with makeup and hair and whatnot and pulled from that."

Risotto highlighted the Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush as one of the products for Mabel's signature look. "It's so well pigmented and you can really build, so you could give a light little flush on the cheeks or you could really pop it up and give it a more vibrant look," she said. "I used Rare Beaty products on almost everybody that came through makeup. It's got great coverage, it looked great on camera."

For those who may not have tuned in to Gomez's latest acting role yet, here's the official synopsis for Only Murders in the Building:

Only Murders In The Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

Hulu has already picked up Only Murders in the Building for a second season. As of now, though, it's not known when the show will reurn.