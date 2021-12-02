Several MLB Players Troll League Amid Lockout

Several Major League Baseball players trolled the league amid its decision to scrub their likenesses from its official website minutes after its announced decision for a lockout early Thursday (December 2) morning.

Every active players' profile on MLB.com was changed to a generic player silhouette, which New York Mets pitcher Trevor Williams and others grabbed and changed their personal social media account profile pictures to.

"It was just being silly," Williams told ESPN. "It's a meme. When you think about it, by us posting a picture of what MLB does, we're doubling down on what they're doing. It's not supposed to be serious."